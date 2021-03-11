Himachal CM gives 2,900 laptops to Mandi students

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today launched the Rs 83-crore scheme to provide free laptops to about 20,000 meritorious students of the state under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Scheme at a function held at the Paddal ground at Mandi. All ministers attended the event in their districts and distributed laptops to meritorious students. As many as 2,900 meritorious students of Mandi district were given laptops.

The Chief Minister congratulated the students on getting laptops. He said that an educated citizenry was the biggest asset for a democratic society and students were known for their readiness to fight for all right causes.

“This feat of the students will motivate other students to excel in academics and win a laptop next time. Himachal has made unprecedented progress in the field of education. The state has even surpassed Kerala on several parameters,” he added.

“The government is giving top priority to providing quality education with special focus on girl education. Earlier, people took girl education casually, but now girls are excelling in studies. It ensures women empowerment,” he said.

“The Covid pandemic had delayed the distribution of laptops. Technology has brought a sea change in the education system. Thus, modern equipment like laptops, computers, mobile phones have become necessary tools for studies,” he said.

“The government has opened a new university in Mandi for students of nearby districts to get higher education. The university will start functioning with full strength soon,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the university and college teachers would be provided the new UGC pay scales soon. He interacted with the meritorious students of different districts.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said the government under the able leadership of Jai Ram Thakur had started several scholarship schemes for meritorious students. About 16 per cent of the state Budget had been allocated to the education sector in the current financial year.

20K students to benefit