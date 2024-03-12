Himachal CM, Governor to visit Sirmaur

Nahan, March 11
Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta today chaired a meeting of officials of various departments in Nahan to oversee arrangements for the proposed visit of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Sirmaur on March 13.
The inauguration and stone-laying of various development schemes were proposed during the CM’s one-day visit to Sirmaur, he added.
Khimta instructed the officials concerned to complete necessary arrangements on time in order to make the CM and the Governor’s visit to Sirmaur successful.
Additional District Magistrate (Sirmaur) LR Verma, Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Mahajan, Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Rolta, Commandant Home Guard TR Sharma, Superintending Engineer (Public Works) Arvind Sharma, Superintending Engineer (Jal Shakti) Rajiv Mahajan, District Welfare Officer Vivek Arora and officers from various departments were among the officials present at the meeting.
