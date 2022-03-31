Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur dedicates dialysis unit at Tanda Medical College

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 30

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a dialysis facility at the Tanda Medical College today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state government had launched Himcare Yojana under which free health services have been provided to 2.20 lakh patients in the state incurring an expenditure of Rs 225 crore.

He said the dialysis unit had been set up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. About 100 patients had to go to Chandigarh or other places out of the state for dialysis every month. Now these patients would be treated at Tanda Medical College. Dialysis facility would be free of cost for card holders of Himcare and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Non- card holder will have to pay Rs 1,047.

Thakur said earlier the needy patients were provided help through the Red Cross and CM Relief Fund but after the Himcare Yojna was launched, it proved a boom to patients.

Thakur said the facility of PET scan and the latest MRI would also be made available at Tanda soon. The people belonging to Kangra and the neighbouring districts would benefit as Tanda was approachable to them. New CT scan machine would also be set up here.

He said expansion of the existing hostel facilities of Tanda Medical College was the priority of the state government.

Later, the Chief Minister presided over a review meeting of heads of various department of Tanda Medical College. He said the government was committed to providing best facilities and infrastructure to the people.