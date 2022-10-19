Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur files nomination from Seraj Assembly segment; addresses rally at Kuthah

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur filed his nomination paper from the Seraj Vidhan Sabha seat at Thunag SDM office today. On the occasion, he was accompanied by state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and party affairs co-incharge Devinder Rana.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing a rally at Kuthah under the Seraj assembly segment on Wednesday. Video Grab

Before filing the nominatipn papers, Jai Ram Thakur addressing a rally at Kuthah under the Seraj assembly segment of Mandi district. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the people of Seraj assembly constituency to support him in this election and ensure his big victory.

Recalling the beginning of his political career, Jai Ram Thakur said, “When I fought the first Assembly election in 1993, we failed to get polling booth agents at many places. But with the passage of time, people connected with the party and I won the first election in 1998. Since then I have been elected continuously in 2003, 2007, 2012 and 2017. With your support, finally I got a chance to become the chief minister of state.”

“Those who supported me in the beginning of my political career, they have continued to be with me till now despite all the ups and downs in my political career. Today I am again on your door to seek your blessings,” he added.

The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda to give him a chance to serve the people of state as a chief minister.

