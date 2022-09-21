Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur thanks Union Minister Mandaviya for allotting bulk drug park to state

New Delhi, September 21
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Minister for Health and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya here today and thanked him for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to Himachal Pradesh.
नई दिल्ली में केन्द्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण तथा रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्री श्री मनसुख एल मंडाविया जी से भेंट की।— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) September 21, 2022
हिमाचल को बल्क ड्रग फार्मा पार्क आवंटित करने हेतु हमने उनका आभार व्यक्त किया। #शिखरकीओरहिमाचल pic.twitter.com/RCi6ReEUXP
Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always accorded priority to the developmental needs of the hill state and added that Bulk Drug Pharma Park would ensure retention of pharma formulation units in the state besides creating long term local employment opportunities.
The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister for all possible support to the state for speedy completion of formalities for setting up of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park.
Himachal will go to elections later this year.
