Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur thanks Union Minister Mandaviya for allotting bulk drug park to state

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Minister for Health and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya here today and thanked him for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always accorded priority to the developmental needs of the hill state and added that Bulk Drug Pharma Park would ensure retention of pharma formulation units in the state besides creating long term local employment opportunities.

The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister for all possible support to the state for speedy completion of formalities for setting up of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park.

Himachal will go to elections later this year.