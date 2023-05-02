 Himachal CM: Land transferred for heliport construction : The Tribune India

Himachal CM: Land transferred for heliport construction

Himachal CM: Land transferred for heliport construction

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Jonang Takten Phuntsok Choeling Buddhist Monastery in Sanjauli, Shimla.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said land for construction of heliport at Palampur in Kangra district has been transferred to the Tourism Department.

In a statement issued here today, Sukhu said the DPR in this regard would be readied shortly. “The proposed 82 kanal land is situated in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, which is around 3 km from Palampur city,” he stated.

He said about Rs 9 crore would be spent on constructing this heliport. “The government is working to develop Palampur as an IT hub and this heliport will give impetus to tourism in Kangra district,” he remarked.

Sukhu said that the aim of the state government was to establish heliports close to the district headquarters to reduce travel time for high-end tourists. “All the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to identify land on priority for paving the way for implementing this flagship scheme by constructing the heliports in their respective areas of jurisdiction as this will give a major boost to tourism promotion,” he said.

He said construction of heliports was the need of the hour as they will help in airlifting patients in case of emergency. Additionally, these heliports could be used as evacuation points during any natural calamity and provide relief in times of distress.

Sukhu said Kangra was being developed as a tourism capital of the state and efforts were underway to enhance the infrastructure to promote tourism in the district. He said that the expansion of Kangra Airport was currently in progress.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

8
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in city

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies