Himachal CM: Land transferred for heliport construction

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said land for construction of heliport at Palampur in Kangra district has been transferred to the Tourism Department.

In a statement issued here today, Sukhu said the DPR in this regard would be readied shortly. “The proposed 82 kanal land is situated in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, which is around 3 km from Palampur city,” he stated.

He said about Rs 9 crore would be spent on constructing this heliport. “The government is working to develop Palampur as an IT hub and this heliport will give impetus to tourism in Kangra district,” he remarked.

Sukhu said that the aim of the state government was to establish heliports close to the district headquarters to reduce travel time for high-end tourists. “All the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to identify land on priority for paving the way for implementing this flagship scheme by constructing the heliports in their respective areas of jurisdiction as this will give a major boost to tourism promotion,” he said.

He said construction of heliports was the need of the hour as they will help in airlifting patients in case of emergency. Additionally, these heliports could be used as evacuation points during any natural calamity and provide relief in times of distress.

Sukhu said Kangra was being developed as a tourism capital of the state and efforts were underway to enhance the infrastructure to promote tourism in the district. He said that the expansion of Kangra Airport was currently in progress.