Himachal CM launches scheme for 50% subsidy on e-taxi purchase

Shimla, November 20

Unemployed youth above the age of 23 years will be given 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis and e-buses with no collateral guarantee under a state government scheme to generate employment and promote green initiatives.

If the cost of an e-taxi is Rs 20-lakh, a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh will be provided and the e-taxis will be attached to various government departments. A monthly income of about Rs 40,000 will be ensured to the youth, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Monday.

Sukhu launched the e-taxi scheme under the first phase of the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Yojana and a website of the Transport Department to facilitate online registration. He said that the scheme for the youth was one of the key promises made in the ‘Pratigya Patra’ of the Congress.

The Chief Minister, in a statement issued here, said that 500 permits would be issued in the first phase, and the number of permits would be increased, as per the demand.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons, said the government was committed to providing employment to the youth and making Himachal a green state by 2026. “A 50 per cent subsidy will be given to the unemployed youth for the purchase of e-taxis and e-buses. Besides, no collateral guarantee will be required for raising loans from banks,” he added.

He said, “The youth keen on purchasing e-taxis or e-buses will be required to apply for it on the portal started by the government within a month and eligible applicants above the age of 23 years will be linked to the startup scheme and e-taxi permits will be issued.”

He added that once the e-taxi permit was issued, it would be registered with the Labour Department, which would facilitate the loan process without collateral guarantee after depositing the margin money and the release of the subsidy directly through banks for the purchase of an e-taxi.

Sukhu said, “To facilitate smooth running of e-vehicles, charging points will be set up at all petrol stations of Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and the State Electricity Board have also been asked to provide e-charging stations on six identified corridors.”

He said, “The government is planning to replace the entire fleet of about 3,000 buses of the HRTC with e-buses and 350 e-buses will be purchased shortly. As many as 1,500 e-buses will be acquired in three years to encourage e-buses in the private sector. The government has issued 24 e-bus permits of total 107 permits. A subsidy of Rs 50 lakh will be provided for an e-bus costing Rs 1 crore.”

He added that under the second phase of the scheme, the youth would be encouraged to set up solar energy projects. The draft of the scheme was being finalised and would be rolled out soon.

Sukhu said that the youth would also be provided subsidy for agriculture-related work under the third phase of the scheme. A scheme was also being prepared to provide 90 per cent subsidy to the youth for pisciculture, he added. — PTI

