Himachal CM lays stone of 10 MW solar power project at Kutlehar

Una, June 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today laid the foundation stone of a 10 MW solar power project at Aghlor in the Kutlehar Assembly constituency of Una district. The project would be constructed on 19 hectares in three months. Once commissioned, the solar plant is expected to generate 22.73 million units of power every year and an annual revenue of Rs 8 crore.

He said solar energy generation had also been opened for private sector and a target of generating 200 mega watt solar energy had initially been set.

According to the project parameters, it will help in reducing 791 tonnes of carbon emission every year. The Chief Minister said this was the second solar power project in Una district, the first 32 MW project in Pekhubela village was inaugurated early this month. He added that this project was completed in six months and would generate an income of Rs 20 crore annually.

Sukhu said that Himachal was a power-plus state but it still purchased electricity from the open market from October to March at a cost of around Rs 1,500 crore as power production in hydroelectric projects minimises during the winter due to the receding water level in rivers.

The Chief Minister said the state government had signed an agreement with the Oil India Company for producing green hydrogen. He added that emphasis was being laid on harnessing solar energy. “Solar energy generation has also been opened for the private sector,” he said.

Sukhu said that the state was getting only 12 per cent royalty in hydropower projects, which was insufficient. He added that though Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd had expressed its intention to install the solar power project at Aghlor, the state government decided to commission it on its own.

Sukhu charged that the Jai Ram Thakur had plundered the resources of the state, while the present government was striving hard to safeguard these. He said some landmark decisions had been taken during the last one-and-half years for the welfare of people and an additional additional income of Rs. 2,200 crore has been achieved during this period.

