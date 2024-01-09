Himachal CM on two-day visit to Nadaun from today

Hamirpur, January 8
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 91.7 crore in the Nadaun Assembly constituency during his two-day visit beginning tomorrow.
He will lay the stone of a new block of Government Degree College at Dhaneta and inaugurate a water supply scheme for Janssuh village tomorrow. He will lay the foundation stone of a 24x7 water supply scheme for Nadaun town, Inspection Bhawan of the IPH Department at Gaggal village and of a skill development centre at Jalari village the next day.
