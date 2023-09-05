Himachal CM: Rajya Chayan Aayog to replace HPSSC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that a Rajya Chayan Aayog would be set up in place of the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) in Hamirpur in next two months to ensure fairness in the recruitment and selection process of candidates. He said that the state government would recruit more than 10,000 persons this year.

Sukhu said, “During the tenure of the previous BJP government, the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission had become a hub of corruption where question papers were sold. Our government took prompt action and nabbed the culprits and put them behind bars.”

He said that 6,000 teachers would be recruited through the Aayog once it is set up. Besides, 3,000 Van Mitras would be recruited in the Forest Department and 1,200 personnel in the Police Department, who would work as a special task force to combat drug trafficking.

Sukhu launched the Mukhya Mantri Sporting Abilities, Rebuilding Aspirations and Livelihood Scheme (SABAL) from his home Assembly segment of Nadaun in Hamirpur district. Aimed at ensuring a bright future of specially-abled children, the scheme intends to take special care of them in around 400 schools in Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla districts. He also announced that the education stipend provided to specially-abled children would be raised to Rs 1,000.

The Chief Minister also launched ‘Abhyas Himachal’ and ‘Shikshak Sahayata’ chatbots, accessible via the Swift Chat app, offering ease similar to WhatsApp and powered by conversational artificial intelligence. These chatbots would enable students to revise lessons at their convenience, from any location, on their mobile phones. Sukhu also launched the Sampark Science TV Programme, which has been designed to transform ordinary TVs into Smart TVs. “This innovation aims to enhance children’s learning experiences, especially in subjects like mathematics and English,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 5 crore for the construction of a DIET girls’ hostel at Gauna in Nadaun and a modern stadium with provisions for sports like shooting, boxing and swimming.

He said that the state had suffered massive damage during the ongoing monsoon but BJP leaders did not take up the issue of financial assistance with its Central leadership. Nevertheless, the state government was determined to rebuild every damaged house with its own resources, he added.

He said, “Despite the financial crunch, the state government will fulfil all guarantees given to people before the last Assembly elections in the coming five years.”

The Chief Minister distributed special equipment to over 120 children with special abilities during the event jointly organised by the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan and the Sampark Foundation. Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the government was committed to delivering quality and job-oriented education.

