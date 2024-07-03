Himachal CM resorting to political vendetta, says ex-minister Govind Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu is working with vindictive attitude, alleged Govind Thakur, former Transport Minister, while addressing mediapersons here today.

Govind said that the Chief Minister was making false statements to tarnish the image of his political opponents. He added that it was unfair to say that the BJP had resorted to horse-trading. Nine MLAs withdrew support to the Congress government due to the dictatorial attitude and working of the Chief Minister. He added that the Chief Minister should tell people what deal was struck with Rakesh Kalia and Ranjit Singh, who are now MLAs from Gagret and Sujanpur, respectively.

Govind said that the Chief Minister had ignored problems and basic needs of the people of the district. “There is no regular supply of power and water even in the district headquarters. Hospitals here are without doctors and important medical infrastructure is gathering dust in the medical college here,” he alleged.

The former minister said that the Chief Minister was misusing government machinery to intimidate businessmen in the constituency and slapping fines on small entrepreneurs. He would face the anger of people due to his anti-people polices and arrogance.

Govind said the Chief Minister should refrain from levelling baseless allegations against BJP candidate from Hamirpur Ashish Sharma for political gains. Ashish is a committed social worker and had been serving people from the past several years. He would win with a huge margin of votes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Sukhu