Himachal CM: Smart City project works will be probed if complaints are filed

Shimla, September 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that Shimla had been converted into a steel city and an inquiry would be ordered into the works completed under the Smart City project if the government receives complaints.

Sukhu was responding to a question of Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma on poor quality construction work done under the Smart City projects in Shimla and Dharamsala, during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. “I feel Shimla has been converted into a steel city with so much of iron and steel work everywhere. If we receive written complaints, an inquiry will be ordered, as I agree there have been irregularities,” he added.

He said that the Central Government had sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the Dharamsala Smart City project and Rs 396.75 crore of Rs 490 crore received was spent.

Shimla MLA Harish Janartha said that there had been huge cost escalation in the works done under the Smart City project and money was diverted even in the case of cancelled works.

Replying to a query of KL Thakur and ID Lakhanpal, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the government would ensure 80 per cent jobs for Himachalis in industrial units in the state and erring industries would not be given incentives. “Of 228,977 employees working in 27,719 units, 186,289 (81.36%) are Himachalis,” he added.

Chauhan said in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area, 72.60 per cent Himachalis are employed in 2,714 units.

In reply to Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar’s question, the minister said 128 stone crushers located along the Beas had been closed temporarily due to the monsoon

