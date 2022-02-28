Himachal CM: Steps must to promote Sanskrit

Shimla, February 27
Sanskrit is the base of the rich cultural repository of the country and steps must be taken to promote and propagate the language, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the Regional Conference of Sanskrit Bharti virtually from Shimla today.
He said Sanskrit was the most ancient language and perfect among the great languages in the world. It was the greatest treasure given to the world by ancient India.
The Sanskrit literature is an ocean that contains many pearls of wisdom and the source for Vedas, Shastras, kavyas and the language of gods.
Himachal Pradesh was known as ‘Devbhoomi’, thus the importance of ‘Dev Vani’ Sanskrit was far more important.
He said Sanskrit had been made the second language of Himachal Pradesh by the government in 2019 to ensure due recognition to it. He said the younger generation must be taught the language so that they could feel proud of their rich culture and tradition.
He said that a road map must be prepared to frame a long term strategy to promote Sanskrit language.
Education Minister Govind SinghThakur said hundreds of posts of shastris were being filled to ensure that students could learn this ancient language.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...