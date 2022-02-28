Himachal CM: Steps must to promote Sanskrit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

Sanskrit is the base of the rich cultural repository of the country and steps must be taken to promote and propagate the language, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the Regional Conference of Sanskrit Bharti virtually from Shimla today.

He said Sanskrit was the most ancient language and perfect among the great languages in the world. It was the greatest treasure given to the world by ancient India.

The Sanskrit literature is an ocean that contains many pearls of wisdom and the source for Vedas, Shastras, kavyas and the language of gods.

Himachal Pradesh was known as ‘Devbhoomi’, thus the importance of ‘Dev Vani’ Sanskrit was far more important.

He said Sanskrit had been made the second language of Himachal Pradesh by the government in 2019 to ensure due recognition to it. He said the younger generation must be taught the language so that they could feel proud of their rich culture and tradition.

He said that a road map must be prepared to frame a long term strategy to promote Sanskrit language.

Education Minister Govind SinghThakur said hundreds of posts of shastris were being filled to ensure that students could learn this ancient language.