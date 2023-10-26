Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to hospital after he complains of stomach ache

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday midnight following a severe stomach ache.

He was rushed to hospital after he complained of stomach ache.

Naresh Chauhan, principal media adviser to the CM, said Sukhu is stable now and the pain had also reduced. He said the doctors suspect gastritis to be the cause of the discomfort.

The condition of the CM is being monitored closely by a team of doctors.

"Due to a stomach infection, CM Sukhu was admitted to the IGMC. The ultrasound report is normal and his health condition is stable. We have done his all medical examination and the reports are normal," Dr Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent, IGMC, said.

