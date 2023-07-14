Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his efforts

ANI

Shimla, July 14

Foreign nationals on Thursday lauded Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who airlifted nine stranded tourists in his chopper from Sangla to Shimla.

After assessing the damage caused due to rains and flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul Spiti districts, Sukhu left for Sangla in Kinnaur where he met the affected families who suffered losses due to excessive rain triggering flash floods.

A few foreign nationals who were stuck in Sangla thanked the chief minister for the relief and rescue operations. "We were elated to see the head of the state personally overseeing rescue efforts," said Taali from Israel and Helen and Chester from New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force also participated in the resue effort. They evacuated 118 people from Himachal amid the monsoon fury.

Besides, a group of 34 tourists from West Bengal who were stranded at Sangla for the past five days thanked the state government for airlifting them till Chooling.

"We would like to thank the state government for airlifting us till Chooling from where we had started our journey towards Shimla," said Shonali Chatterji, a tourist.

"Besides providing medical aid, we were also supported by the locals," she added.

Local resident Pankaj Negi, who was to join work in Gujarat, and Dara Negi, who had paid a visit to her relatives in Sangla, were stuck there for a week. Both praised the local administration for their rescue efforts.

The chief minister also announced an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh each to the affected.

