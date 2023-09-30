Himachal CM Sukhu announces Rs 3,500-crore disaster relief package

Shimla, September 30
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a special package of Rs 3,500 crore for people affected by rain-related disasters in the state during the July 7 to September 30 period.
He also announced the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the construction of retaining walls.
Sukhu said aid from the special package will be given irrespective of income limit to all affected people whose houses, agricultural or any other type of land or crops have been damaged.
He said 3,500 houses were completely destroyed and 13,000 partially damaged during the period and that his government has so far spent Rs 1,850 crore from its own funds for temporary restoration of services and Rs 1,051 crore would be released soon.
