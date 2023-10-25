Himachal CM Sukhu asks BJP chief Nadda for help in getting Himachal 12 per cent royalty in BBMB projects

PTI

Bilaspur/Shimla, October 25

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday asked BJP national president J P Nadda to help the state in getting 12 per cent royalty in the Bhakra Beas Management Board projects.

Sukhu had earlier stated that the state government was being deprived of revenue as it was not getting any free energy royalty in the Bhakra Dam Project (1,478 MW), Beas Satluj Link (990 MW) and the Pong Dam Project (396 MW) operated by the board.

The state government is making serious efforts to solve the problems of the people displaced by the Bhakra Dam, the chief minister said in a public address in Bilaspur.

He distributed Rs 8.97 crore to 1,162 families affected by the disaster caused by the recent heavy rains and landslides in Bilaspur, including Rs 3 lakh each to 94 families whose houses have been completely damaged, according to a statement.

“Distribution of relief funds has been started within three months of the disaster. This shows the commitment of the state government towards the welfare of the affected,” the chief minister said.

Sukhu said he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a special relief package for Himachal but till now, the state was still waiting for it, the statement added.

The Himachal Government was making all efforts for the development of Bilaspur district, he said, adding that efforts were being made to start water sports activities in Govind Sagar Lake to provide employment opportunities to the youths.

Sukhu said the foundation stone of the sewage scheme worth Rs 100 crore for Bilaspur would be laid soon.

