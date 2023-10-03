 Himachal CM Sukhu distributes Rs 4.6 crore among over 2,000 orphan children : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal CM Sukhu distributes Rs 4.6 crore among over 2,000 orphan children

Himachal CM Sukhu distributes Rs 4.6 crore among over 2,000 orphan children

Under ‘Sukh Ashraya Yojana’, approximately 2,700 orphans will get a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 until the age of 27 years

Himachal CM Sukhu distributes Rs 4.6 crore among over 2,000 orphan children

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana’ at the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune Photo



PTI

Shimla, October 3

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Tuesday distributed Rs 4.68 crore among over 2,000 orphan children for various expenses such as hostel and education fees, an official statement said.

The amount was directly transferred to the children’s bank accounts during a state-level 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray' function here presided over by the chief minister.

The 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana' aims to provide comprehensive support to orphans, specially-abled children, destitute women, and elderly individuals in the state, the government release said.

"In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, my government took a decision to adopt the orphans, the specially-abled children as the 'Children of the State' to work for their upliftment and well-being, giving them all parental care, besides taking care of the destitute women and elderly who have no one to look after," the chief minister was quoted as saying at the event.

He added that under the 'Sukh Ashraya Yojana', approximately 2,700 newly identified orphans living with their relatives will get a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 until the age of 27 years.  

The benefits distributed at the function included Rs 15.52 lakh for fees and other hostel expenses, along with Rs 11.52 lakh as monthly expenses benefitting 48 orphaned children for pursuing higher education. Apart from this, Rs 7.02 lakh for fees and Rs 4.08 lakh for monthly expenses were also distributed to 17 orphaned children enrolled in professional courses, the statement added.

Sukhu also transferred Rs 2.65 crore to 1,106 beneficiaries in foster care. Speaking on the occasion, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil highlighted the commitment of the present state government to uplift the underprivileged sections of society. 

He said that the allowance for widow remarriage has been raised significantly from Rs 65,000 to Rs 2 lakh by the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated a budget of Rs 995 crore to the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment for this fiscal year, he added.  

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
India

Indian biz tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

5
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

6
Entertainment

Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Virat Kohli's unexpected return to Mumbai fuels buzz

7
Himachal

Cash-strapped, Himachal recalls 50% welfare funds from urban local bodies

8
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

9
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

10
Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...

‘Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to join NDA, I refused due to his deeds,’ says PM Modi

‘Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to join NDA, I refused due to his deeds,’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister accuses BRS dispensation of ‘looting’ funds m...

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...

Trudeau says Canada going through ‘extremely challenging time’ with India; vows to engage constructively

Trudeau says Canada going through ‘extremely challenging time’ with India; vows to engage constructively

Also said that it's important for Canada to have diplomats o...

Two earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors in Delhi-NCR

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Tremors also felt in other parts of north India, including C...


Cities

View All

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Delhi government’s ‘Green War Room’ starts 24x7 monitoring of air pollution in city

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala