Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

Tribune News Service

Shimla/New Delhi, October 27



Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to the AIIMS-Delhi on Friday after being flown from a Shimla hospital where he was being treated for a stomach infection, sources said.

“He was brought at around 11.20 am. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors here led by Dr Pramod Garg, Professor in the Department of Gastroenterology. He is suffering from mild to moderate acute pancreatitis. He is stable,” the sources stated.

Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Thursday night after he complained of abdominal pain.

The Chief Minister had been diagnosed with a stomach infection and his condition was stable, said hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao.

The Chief Minister was rushed to the hospital around 1 am on Thursday, following which various tests were conducted and a stomach infection was detected, Rao said.

Principal Media Adviser to Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, said the CM had been travelling extensively over the past few days and must have eaten something that caused the infection.

The doctors have advised him rest for a couple of days. —with PTI

