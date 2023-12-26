Himachal CM Sukhu orders police action in plaque vandalism incident

Shimla, December 26
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ordered an FIR be registered in incidents of government works plaques being vandalised on Tuesday a day after the BJP warned of an agitation if action was not taken in the matter.
The state BJP had on Monday issued a statement decrying the breaking of a plaque bearing the name of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Sukhu on Tuesday gave assurance that his government would strictly deal with the offenders in such cases.
A foundation plaque which bore the name of the minister and marked the Taropka to Jamli Dham link road in Taropka village was removed and thrown down, according to a statement issued by BJP Hamirpur Mandal spokesperson Vikramjit Singh Banyal.
He had alleged that some people are committing petty acts of vandalism under the nose of the police and administration and pointed out that earlier also a foundation stone plaque in Bhoranj assembly constituency was vandalised.
Meanwhile, Bhoranj and Hamirpur Police registered cases under section 3 of Prevention of damage to public property (PDP) Act in connection with the matter.
The Police contacted local people for identification and arrest of those guilty of breaking the plaque.
The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and investigations are underway, police said.
