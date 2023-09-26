 Himachal CM Sukhu seeks amendment in norms for relief packages to hilly states : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal CM Sukhu seeks amendment in norms for relief packages to hilly states

Himachal CM Sukhu seeks amendment in norms for relief packages to hilly states

Also demanded special package from Centre to disaster-affected state in the aftermath of the heavy rains

Himachal CM Sukhu seeks amendment in norms for relief packages to hilly states

31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar on Tuesday.



ANI

Amritsar, September 26

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday urged for amendment in the norms for providing relief packages for hilly states.

CM Sukhu made this demand in his address at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held in Amritsar and Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister stressed the amendment in the prevailing norms of disaster relief funds at the national and state level.

"These norms were currently affecting the reconstruction and rehabilitation process. The formula for providing compensation packages for hilly states like Himachal which have tough topography should be amended. The parameters of providing financial assistance during disasters should be on the higher side and demanded practical amendments in these norms," CM Sukhu said. The Chief Minister also demanded a special relief package from the Centre to the disaster-affected state in the aftermath of the heavy rains during the southwest monsoon.

The heavy rains triggered floods and landslides and caused a loss of nearly Rs. 12,000 crore besides the loss of 450 precious human lives, according to the state officials. He said that the government was trying to recover from one of the worst destruction ever witnessed in which as many as 13,000 houses were completely damaged.

The state government with the help of the people immediately started relief and rescue operations during the disaster and now has taken up the task of rehabilitating the homeless. The state government has created Disaster Relief Fund-2023 for the same, he said.

The Chief Minister thanked the Governments of Haryana and Rajasthan for extending financial assistance for carrying out relief and rehabilitation works. He also sought cooperation from the Punjab government in handing over the 100 MW Shanan Hydroelectric project, as its lease period will expire in March 2024. A request has also been made to the Central Government in this regard.

Sukhu said that Himachal has always made its full contribution to nation-building and the people of the state had to suffer due to the construction of hydropower projects.

He said that in view of Himachal's 7.19 per cent share in the projects of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), there should be a regular full-time member on the BBMB Board of Directors.

The Chief Minister urged for providing 12 per cent free energy royalty to Himachal in BBMB projects.

He also advocated for increasing the royalty from the existing 12 per cent to 30 per cent in the hydropower projects of central undertakings viz: National Hydro Power Corporation, (NHPC), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL).

He also urged to get released the outstanding amount of Rs 4,000 crore from BBMB as per the decision of the Supreme Court.

He stressed the need to use an early warning system and get inundation mapping done before releasing water by reservoirs in the state.

It was seen that during the recent disaster in the state, the sudden release of huge amounts of water from the Pong Dam, Pandoh Dam and Parvati-3 reservoir caused widespread devastation even in the adjoining states.

He said that it was the moral responsibility of the management of hydel projects to compensate for this loss and ensure voluntary participation in rehabilitation works.

In the meeting, CM Sukhu also demanded to resolve the border disputes with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He said that border disputes at Mohal Theka Dhar Padhri in Chamba district and Jammu and Kashmir and the Sarchu border dispute between Himachal and Ladakh were long pending and need to be resolved at the earliest.

He said that the Himachal government has done concrete work on the decisions taken in the last meeting of the council.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Council meeting will further strengthen the mutual coordination and cooperation of the member states and promote economic and social empowerment.  

 

#Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

2
Trending

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

3
Punjab

Congress killed your desire to become CM, Bhagwant Mann's dig at Partap Bajwa after his 32 AAP MLAs in touch claim

4
Chandigarh

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

5
Diaspora

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing

6
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 4-ft-deep pit on VIP Road claims biker’s life

7
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

8
India

Canadian Sikh protests outside Indian mission in Toronto off to a muted start

9
Chandigarh

Burglary at Ambala bank, 24 lockers with jewellery, valuables emptied

10
Patiala

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Don't Miss

View All
‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Top News

EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

Days when few nations set agenda and expected others to fall in line are over, Jaishankar tells UNGA

External Affairs Minister asks UN member states not to allow...

DGGI slaps Rs 55,000 crore tax notices to Dream11, other online gaming firms

Dream11 moves Bombay High Court against GST show cause notices

Challenges the levy of 28 per cent GST retrospectively on be...

‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

Judicial appointments: Centre sitting over 70 Collegium recommendations; Supreme Court asks AG to get it resolved

'Today, I am quiet because Attorney General has sought a ver...

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah also asked the members of the council to resolve their ...

Punjab Police issue lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Bathinda court also issues arrest warrant against former fin...


Cities

View All

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

SGPC holds online meeting of Int'l Sikh Advisory Board

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

Police 'brutality' against lawyer: Muktsar SP, CIA in-charge among 6 booked

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association terms it assault on judicial independence, abstains from work

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association asks members to abstain from work

Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

Chandigarh MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Property 'grab' case: 5-member panel report led to reinstatement of Chandigarh cops

Panjab University issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drills into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drill into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Woman shot dead in Greater Noida by 2 unidentified motorcycle-borne men

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Two men kidnap, kill friend in northeast Delhi, 1 arrested

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Patiala: House of Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week