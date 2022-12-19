Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu tested positive for covid on Monday ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for 11 am.

The covid test was undertaken as part of the protocol before meeting the PM. Although Sukhu is asymptomatic, the meeting with the PM and all his engagements have been cancelled.

It was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after assuming the office of chief minister. He was to return to the state capital on Monday afternoon after meeting the PM but now, he could be in quarantine for five days.

Even though, it is still not confirmed, there could be a rethink on the holding of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha which was to commence on December 22.

The three-day winter session, as is the practice, was to be held at Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, Chander Kumar, a six-time MLA from Jawali in Kangra, will be administered the oath of pro-tem Speaker by the Governor on Monday.

Being the first session of the Assembly, the oath of the newly-elected MLA’s and the election of the Speaker was to take place during the session. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was to deliver the Governor’s address during the session.

