Himachal CM Sukhu to hold meeting of truckers and management of Adani-owned cement plants to end deadlock

PTI

Shimla, February 13

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will hold a meeting with senior executives of the Adani Group-owned cement plants in Bilaspur and Solan districts and truck unions on Tuesday to end the deadlock between the two sides over freight rates.

The state government is committed to protecting the rights of the truck operators in the state and the deadlock should be resolved in a way that neither party has to incur any loss, Sukhu said in a statement issued here late Monday evening.

The chief minister held a meeting with the truck unions over freight rates on Monday evening.

Two cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur district) and Darlaghat (Solan district) owned by the Adani Group have closed operations due to a dispute over freight charges, and operators engaged in the carriage of cement and clinkers are on the roads.

The Adani Group losed these plants on December 14, citing high transportation costs.

There are about 6,500 trucks attached to the two cement plants and their grounding has hit the livelihood of thousands of families.