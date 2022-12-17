Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s popularity falling: Suresh Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 16

BJP president Suresh Kashyap today said that the popularity graph of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which had shot up like the BSE Sensex, had started falling. “Leave aside fulfilling election promises made to the people of the state, the Congress government has not been able to form a Cabinet. How can one expect it to come up to the expectations of the people,” he added.

Kashyap, in a statement issued here, said that the Congress was desperately trying to forge unity among its MLAs. “The high speed exhibited by the Congress government initially has suddenly slowed down. There are several factions in the Congress which are desperately trying to get their MLAs adjusted in the Cabinet,” he claimed. The Congress government could not revoke any decision of the previous BJP regime as these were taken in public interest, he added.

Kashyap accused the government of failing to address the issue of two cement plants shut by the Adani group. “While there is a big question mark on the livelihood of 2,000 employees directly employed in the two cement plants, the Chief Minister and Congress leaders are more bothered about impressing their leadership,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and all Congress MLAs were making statements about the crisis at the cement plants from Delhi and Rajasthan. “Just like Rahul Gandhi is undertaking a Bharat Todo Yatra, the Congress MLAs, too, will launch such a yatra in the hill state,” he claimed. The BJP MLAs were working on the ground to resolve the cement plants stalemate, he claimed.