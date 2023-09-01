Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu asks DCs to assess rain damage in 3 days, step up relief distribution

PTI

Shimla, September 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the state’s Deputy Commissioners to assess the losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and submit a report within three days.

In a virtual meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) held Thursday late evening, Sukhu asked them to thoroughly evaluate damages in their respective districts and designate flood-ravaged regions as disaster-affected zones, a release issued here on Friday said.

Stressing that the government was committed to extending help to all people affected by the disaster, he asked officials to step up the distribution of financial aid, the release said.

The chief minister said the revenue officers, including Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDMs) and DCs would be held accountable for the proper distribution of relief funds to the affected persons, it added.

Keeping in view the massive devastation due to the heavy monsoon rains, the state government has announced a special relief package, offering compensation up to ten folds to assist those impacted by the catastrophe, said Sukhu who had earlier maintained that the hill state suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore.

Expressing concern over the sinking zones, the chief minister said a thorough study of such areas is required and adequate assistance should be given to those whose properties were completely destroyed.

He added that to curb the smuggling of forest wealth, the state government has banned the export of timber and firewood out of Himachal Pradesh.

