Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurates escalators at hilltop Jakhu temple

Shimla, March 14

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the state’s first outdoor escalators at the hilltop Hanuman temple Jakhu in Shimla at a height of 2,455 metres above sea level.

The escalators, installed at a cost of Rs 7.94 crore, have a carrying capacity of 6,000 persons per hour and have been installed by Schindler India.

आज जाखू मंदिर, शिमला में चार एस्कलेटर्स का शुभारम्भ किया।

इन आउटडोर एस्कलेटर्स से समुद्रतल से 2455 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर स्थित प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए आवाजाही सुगम होगी।



The CM said the four escalators from the parking lot would facilitate people visiting the temple. They have been built with double drives and safety brakes on both the sides for the safety of passengers.

Paintings depicting the storyline of Ramayana have been installed at each level. The escalators have a combination of materials on the facade of louvres and polycarbonate sheets that allow ample natural light to enter, and ACP sheets on the lower part of the escalators have been used for good ventilation.

Moreover, LED spotlights have been installed to beautify the experience of pilgrims using the escalators.

Sukhu said the Jakhu temple is the most prominent religious attraction for visitors and steps will be taken to provide other basic facilities as well. He also paid obeisance at the temple.

