Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to be discharged from AIIMS today

PTI

Shimla, February 21

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be discharged on Tuesday from AIIMS, New Delhi, where he had been admitted for routine check-up after experiencing pain in the chest, an official spokesperson said.

Thakur would be discharged a day before the Budget session of the state Assembly beginning February 23.

The Chief Minister’s health parameters had been found as normal, the spokesperson said.

Thakur would reach Shimla on Tuesday through a helicopter around 3.35 pm from Chandigarh, where he was likely to arrive in a fixed-wing aircraft of the Haryana Government from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Thakur was admitted to AIIMS on February 18 for a routine checkup on the advise of doctors, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, he had visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital here for a routine check-up, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj had said. His report was normal during medical examination, he added.

#aiims #jai ram thakur