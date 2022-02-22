Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to be discharged from AIIMS today

Shimla, February 21
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be discharged on Tuesday from AIIMS, New Delhi, where he had been admitted for routine check-up after experiencing pain in the chest, an official spokesperson said.
Thakur would be discharged a day before the Budget session of the state Assembly beginning February 23.
The Chief Minister’s health parameters had been found as normal, the spokesperson said.
Thakur would reach Shimla on Tuesday through a helicopter around 3.35 pm from Chandigarh, where he was likely to arrive in a fixed-wing aircraft of the Haryana Government from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday afternoon, he said.
Thakur was admitted to AIIMS on February 18 for a routine checkup on the advise of doctors, the spokesperson said.
Earlier on Friday, he had visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital here for a routine check-up, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj had said. His report was normal during medical examination, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...