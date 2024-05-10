Himachal CM to blame for six bypoll: Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 9

BJP candidate Ravi Thakur filed his nomination for from the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly byelection in the presence of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former minister Govind Singh Thakur at Keylong in Lahaul today. Earlier he held a road show along with Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur (BJP) Age: 62 years Education: BA Assets: Rs 22.93 cr Immovable: Rs 22.60 cr Movable: Rs 33.08 lakh

Later, while addressing an election rally at the Police Ground in Keylong, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is himself responsible for the Assembly bypoll in six constituencies due to his dictatorial and repressive policies and insulting MLAs. Surprisingly, three MLAs from CM’s home district had to leave their party.”

Jai Ram said that Ravi Thakur had fought for the honour of the people of Lahaul-Spiti. Now, only with the cooperation of the people would the “dictatorial government” of the state get a befitting reply. He said, “The CM had made absurd allegations against Ravi Thakur for which the latter has filed a criminal defamation case against Sukhu. The government filed fake cases against Ravi Thakur and his family members were also harassed.”

He alleged that the development of Lahaul-Spiti and the state was not the priority of the Chief Minister. He said, “The area which needed more support from the development point of view was neglected.” He alleged that the state budget was passed by expelling 15 BJP MLAs but it is clear that Congress has no future either in the country or in Himachal.

Ravi Thakur said, “The present government had befooled the masses by making false promises and the pension of only 65 women in Lahaul was raised from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 per month by terming it as Samman Nidhi. The bypolls were necessary to raise the voice against injustice. I was not in favour of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate AM Singhvi as he had hurt the sentiments of the masses by stating in the apex court that Lord Rama was a fictional character. Now, the strength of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha has increased for which we also made sacrifices and now the development Bills will not be stopped.”

