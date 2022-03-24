Himachal CM to meet same fate as Charanjit Singh Channi: Rajan Sushant

Kullu, March 23
Rajan Sushant, a former Kangra MP and president of the Himachal Regional Alliance (HRA), said today that the people were disappointed with the government. The BJP would lose the Assembly elections and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would meet the same fate as former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Sushant, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “Himachal does not want a ‘Subedar’ of the Central Government but a Chief Minister from Himachal. Chief Ministers belonging to both Congress and BJP are born Himachalis but they are commanded from Delhi, due to which Himachal is not getting its due”.
He said he had made a manifesto comprising 23 points. He added that both Congress and BJP were trying to intimidate the Press and had passed a resolution to take action against journalists who had written about the hike in the travel allowance of the MLAs. —
