Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur transfers Rs 280 crore as security pension

Dharamsala, May 2

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while presiding over the state level function for social security pension disbursal to the beneficiaries of Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Shahpur area of Kangra district, today transferred Rs 280 crore as social security pension to 6,35,375 beneficiaries as their three-month social security pension. He also disbursed pension to 75 beneficiaries to mark the 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the enhanced social security pension to the eligible sections of the society for the month of April, May and June has been directly transferred to their accounts. Now all the beneficiaries of the social security pension would get their three pensions directly in their accounts four times a year, he said.

In the budget for the current financial year, the age limit for old age pension, irrespective of income limit, has been reduced to 60 years for all. All pensioners, who were currently getting a pension of Rs 850 per month, will now get Rs 1,000 per month, whereas the pensioners, who were getting a pension of Rs 1,000 per month, would now get Rs 1,150 per month and all pensioners who were getting a pension of Rs 1,500 per month, will now get Rs 1,700 per month. Women in the 60 to 65 age group would also be entitled to get an old-age pension without any income limit. An amount of Rs 1,300 crore would be spent per annum by the state government on social security pensions, he said.

Listing the achievements of his government the Chief Minister said that Jan Manch has been affective in redress of people’s grievances. Free gas connections have been provided to 1.36 lakh families by spending an amount of Rs 21.81 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and 3.25 lakh women have been provided free gas connections under Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna started by the state government. Himachal was declared a smoke-free state in December, 2019 and has become the first state in the country to achieve this distinction, he said.

The CM announced opening of Government College in remote Dharkandi area of Shahpur assembly constituency, a fire brigade office at Shahpur, starting of BBA and BCA classes in Government College at Shahpur, science classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools Boh and Rajol and commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary School, Gharoh.

The CM inaugurated Rs 1.41 crore bus stand, Shahpur, Rs 1.10 crore bridge at Kent Nallah on Charri Ghera, Rs 1.79 crore Appropriate Technology Centre ITI Shahpur, Rs 4.83 crore upgrade of Chambi Bhanala Khas Skou road and Rs 55 crore 33/132 KV Sub Station Chambi at Suhri.

He inaugurated newly created offices of Executive Engineer HPPWD Division Shahpur and Assistant Engineer HPPWD Sub Division Darini.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones of Rs 2.20 crore 33 KV sub station at Rajol, Rs 1.31 crore anaj mandi Shahpur at Chambi, Rs 38 lakh Model Police Station building Shahpur, Rs 8.92 crore Sarankani kuhl in Shahpur, Rs. 1.38 crore flow irrigation scheme Bhadodar Kuhal and Rs 4.54 crore 33/11 KV sub station HPSEBL at Darini.

