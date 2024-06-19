Himachal CM tried to win over Independent MLAs forcefully, says ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 18

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had tried to garner the support of Independent MLAs forcefully and some Congress leaders had even threatened them after the party lost the Rajya Sabha election in the state, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting organised on the occasion of the filing of nomination papers by Ashish Sharma, BJP candidate for the Hamirpur bypoll, here today.

Should introspect The CM had called me a flop director but he should introspect as the BJP has won all four Lok Sabha seats and won two Vidhan Sabha byelections. The party’s strength in the House has increased. The CM failed to garner a lead for the Cong even in his home segment Nadaun. Jai Ram Thakur, Former CM

Thakur said that Ashish Sharma and other two Independent MLAs had resigned due to oppression by the Sukhu government. He added that these MLAs had to pay a price for raising their voice against the indifferent attitude of the government. “Nine MLAs had voted against the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections because the party fielded a person who was working against the interests of the state,” he alleged.

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thkaur said that the Congress government had failed on all fronts and this byelection was forced on people deliberately. Anurag said, “The Central Government has provided taps to every house under the ‘Har ghar nal’ scheme but the state government failed to provide water in them. In the past 16 months, not even one development project was sanctioned for the Hamirpur and Nadaun constituencies.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur #Rajya Sabha #Sukhvinder Sukhu