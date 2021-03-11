Himachal CM urges Modi to hold Union government’s 8th anniversary function in state

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 11

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and urged him for holding national level celebratory function in Himachal Pradesh on May 31 to mark the completion of the Union government's eight years in office.

Inviting the Prime Minister to Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said the state would be honoured to hold the proposed national level function in which all districts of the country will join. He also thanked the Prime Minister for his special affection for the state and its people and expressed gratitude for supporting the state government in every way for its speedy development.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी से आज नई दिल्ली में भेंट की।



आगामी 31 मई को केंद्र सरकार का अनेक सफलताओं के साथ 8 वर्ष का कार्यकाल पूर्ण होगा।



इसी उपलक्ष्य पर हिमाचल प्रदेश में भव्य समारोह का आयोजन किया जाएगा।#देवभूमिहिमाचल pic.twitter.com/dekaPYWeNR — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) May 11, 2022

A Himachal government functionary informed that Thakur also discussed various ongoing projects in the state with the Prime Minister. He also apprised the latter about the efforts of the state government towards making Himachal a green state.

Earlier, Thakur spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to visit the state. He urged her to participate in a conference with heads of all banks in the state to hold fruitful deliberations for increasing the CD ratio in the state which is less at present and to explore possibilities to provide more loans to women and self helf groups (SHGs) to empower women.

Later, he met Union Health and Family Welfare, Chemical Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged to sanction Bulk Drug Pharma Park. He said Himachal Pradesh is the largest pharma hub in Asia and added that if the park is sanctioned to the state it will not only boost industrialisation in the state but also support the pharma industry, as pharma raw material will be produced in the state itself.

"This will also reduce our dependence on import of pharma raw material from other countries," Thakur said during the meeting, and added that the park will attract large investment and generate employment to local people.

He also discussed various health sector related schemes and projects under implementation. The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance.

He apprised him that the proposed AIIMS at Bilaspur will be completed by July. He also informed Mandaviya that the state government will request the Prime Minister to inaugurate the ambitious project soon. He further said that the state has a strong network of health institutions and the AIIMS will add another milestone to the existing infrastructure and health facilities.