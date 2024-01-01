Himachal CM visits Shimla Mall Road, interacts with public

Shimla, December 31
Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, took a stroll on the Mall Road, Shimla, and extended warm greetings to the public and tourists on New Year’s Eve on Sunday.
Guv extends wishes
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday greeted people on the eve of the New Year. The Governor expressed hope that the New Year would bring abundance of good health and happiness to the lives of the people and the state would witness more progress in all spheres. Sukhu wished joy and prosperity for people in 2024.
The CM also visited the Winter Carnival at The Ridge and enjoyed the cultural programme. Sukhu said, “The government was promoting tourism activities in grand way and organised the Winter Carnival in Shimla for the first time.” He thanked the people for their invaluable support during the recent natural calamity in the state. He said that with the collaborative efforts of the people and the state government, Himachal was now ready to welcome tourists.
