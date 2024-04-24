Himachal CM was unaware of MLAs’ resentment: Sudhir Sharma

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 23

Congress rebel and now BJP candidate from Dharamsala Assembly constituency Sudhir Sharma said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the biggest campaigner for BJP at the national level and Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was bigger election campaigner for him in Dharamsala byelections.

While talking to newsmen here today, he alleged that Rahul Gandhi instead of giving any agenda of his party to the people was busy vilifying the PM and the BJP. He was making “baseless allegations” against the PM but had no agenda for the people of the country. Due to it, more and more leaders are leaving party and joining the BJP.

Sudhir alleged that in Himachal Pradesh the Chief Minister had been complaining about lack of funds. “When the MLAs used to go to him for development works in their respective constituencies, he would talk about lack of funds. While he was alleging lack of funds, the Chief Minister was appointing his friends and awarding them with Cabinet ranks. What kind of a Chief Minister he was when did not know that resentment was brewing among the MLAs of his party and they were forced to take extreme step,” he said.

Sudhir said that the Chief Minister, while talking to newsmen at Dharamsala, said that the state government was trying to reassess the land required for the north campus of the Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal area of Dharamsala assembly constituency. The Chief Minister has stated that land was being reassessed so that the state government has to pay Rs 15 crore instead of Rs 30 crore for transferring forest land for the north campus of the CUHP. It was clear that the Chief Minister did not want to bring up the north campus of CUHP at Dharamsala, he said.

Sudhir alleged that the development in Dharamsala had come to a standstill. The Congress government was already in a minority in the state and would fall after the byelections.

