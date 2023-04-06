Himachal CM: Wear masks at crowded places

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged people to follow Covid protocols and wear masks at crowded places to check the spread of the virus. He said that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

He presided over a conference on ‘Strengthening the role of HP legislators for improving health services during and post pandemic period in India’ organised by the Indian Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development.

On Wednesday, 389 Covid cases were reported, taking the count to 1,705.

Sukhu said that the government was bringing in reforms in the health sector to provide specialised medical care to people. “Robotic surgery facilities will be provided at Tanda medical college and the IGMC, Shimla, in the next six months,” he added.

He said that the construction of a PET block had started at the IGMC Shimla. Around Rs 50 crore would be spent on the installation of a PET scan machine in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.