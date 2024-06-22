Himachal CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh file papers from Dehra Assembly seat

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 21

Two main candidates for Dehra Assembly bypoll, CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur and BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh, filed their nomination papers before the returning officer in Dehra today.

BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh with his supporters.

While addressing a rally after the filing of nomination papers by his wife, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the people of Dehra, who had elected Hoshiyar Singh twice as an Independent candidate, should ask him why he defied their mandate and who pressurised him to resign. He also alleged that instead of bringing the people’s problems to his notice, Hoshiyar Singh used to come to him to get his personal work done.

CANDIDATES’ ASSETS Hoshiyar Singh Age: 57 years Moveable assets: Rs 4.30 cr Immovable assets: Rs 1.62 cr Educational qualifications: B.Com second year Kamlesh Thakur Age: 53 years Moveable assets: Rs 54.65 L Immovable assets: Rs 2. 91cr Educational qualifications: Master of Arts

Establishing an instant rapport with the people of the area, the Chief Minister said Dehra was his paternal home and also the place of his in-laws. “Before my wife stood as a Congress candidate, I had already sanctioned Rs 400 crore zoological park for the area. The project would provide employment to 2,000 youths from the area,” he said. He also said that the government would transfer Rs 1,500 per month to the accounts of 10,000 women on June 25.

The Congress managed to bring all disgruntled factions of the party on one platform to help CM’s wife in Dehra byelections.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh also filed his nomination papers for Dehra byelections with a large number of supporters by his side. He was accompanied by former CM Jai Ram Thakur and former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur.

While talking to mediapersons, Jai Ram Thakur said Chief Minister Sukhu was responsible for the present situation due to which the state had to undergo byelections in nine Assembly constituencies. Six Congress and three Independent MLAs resigned and joined the BJP due to the dictatorial attitude of the CM, he said.

He said the treasurer of HPCC Rajesh Sharma had levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister. “He should come forward and answer the allegations levelled by Sharma,” the former Chief Minister said.

He praised Hoshiyar Singh saying he was responsible for various development projects in Dehra. Due to the works done by Hoshiyar Singh, people of the area had elected him twice as an Independent MLA. Hoshiyar Singh would win with a thumping majority this time also, he asserted.

Hoshiyar Singh once again portrayed himself as a local leader of Dehra who had always stood by the people of the area. He said that most of the development projects for the area were sanctioned by the BJP government headed by Jai Ram Thakur.

