Himachal Day celebrated in US

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 20

The Bay Area Himachal, a group of Himachalis living in California, the US, recently celebrated Himachal Day at the India Community Centre at Milpitas.

The event started with the lighting of a lamp and reciting of ‘Gayatri Mantra’. An audio message received from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, congratulating the community was also conveyed on the occasion. Sukhu thanked the community members living in the Bay Area for preserving and showcasing the culture and traditions of the state

The Bay Area Himachal group also thanked Gokul Butail, Principal Adviser (Innovation & IT) to Chief Minister, for his support. While in the USA, Butail had been involved with the group activities since its inception.

The notable dignitaries, who attended the celebrations, included Dr Akshai Runchal. SHe is making efforts to revive and preserve the Kangra school of art through his organisation, Kangra Arts Promotion Society (KAPA).

The Himachal Day event was also graced by State Senator Dave Cortese, Congressman Ro Khanna’s District Director Tom Pyke, President of Advisory Commission Ajay Bhutoria, State Assembly Members Ash Kalra, Alex Lee, County Supervisors Cindy Chavez, Otto Lee and Council member Santa Clara Raj Chahal.

The exuberant and talented Himachalis displayed the spirit of Himachal through traditional natti, gidda, poetry, Pahadi songs and a fashion show. A 500-plus crowd swayed to beautiful songs and danced to the music of the hill state.

Children as well as adults put up a spectacular show with pride for their homeland. People also enjoyed the exquisite cuisine of the state.