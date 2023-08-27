 Himachal devastation: Relentless efforts being made to restore crucial roadways, says CM Sukhu : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal devastation: Relentless efforts being made to restore crucial roadways, says CM Sukhu

Himachal devastation: Relentless efforts being made to restore crucial roadways, says CM Sukhu

Temporary roads are swiftly being constructed to facilitate the transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce, he said

Himachal devastation: Relentless efforts being made to restore crucial roadways, says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo



ANI

Shimla, August 27

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state is grappling with devastation after recent heavy rainfall and landslide, but relentless efforts were being carried out to restore crucial roadways and other basic amenities.

Temporary roads are swiftly being constructed to facilitate the transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce, minimizing financial losses for farmers, the CM added.

As many as 281 roads, including National Highway 305, were blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre on Sunday.

Besides this, 177 water supply schemes have also been disrupted.  

Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered many landslides and cloudbursts in many places. At least 367 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents this year since the onset of monsoon, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

Temporary roads are swiftly being constructed to facilitate the transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce, minimizing financial losses for farmers, CM Sukhu added. CM Sukhu was speaking at a two-day event as a chief guest on Saturday late evening.

Sukhu expressed confidence in overcoming the state's financial challenges with policy changes and new laws. “We are focusing on resource mobilization and with the cooperation of everyone, the state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-sufficient in the coming 4 years and the most prosperous state in ten years,” he said.

"The state is grappling with devastation, but brave and relentless efforts were being dedicated day and night to restore crucial roadways and other basic amenities," CM Sukhu said.

Highlighting the spirit of governance, the Chief Minister recounted an extraordinary rescue mission led by Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthy. He said, “The duo displayed exceptional resolve by leading the rescue operation of 300 individuals stranded at the treacherous height of 14,000 feet and in minus four-degree temperature at Chandratal Lake.” The CM said that the government was dedicated to promoting education, improving healthcare services and enhancing employment prospects for the state's youth. "He said that the state government has unwavering commitment to delivering quality education and integrating advanced technology into the state's healthcare sector".

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan,  senior officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.  

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

2
Amritsar

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

3
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

4
Punjab

Don't test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Bhagwant Mann to Banwarilal Purohit

5
Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

6
Comment Good sport

No flag or national anthem

7
Trending

Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

8
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

9
Comment

The lows of our high ways in the hills

10
Haryana

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Urges business leaders to be more consumer-centric towards i...

Mission Chandrayaan has become symbol of spirit of New India: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 living example of women power: PM Modi

Also calls India’s ongoing G20 presidency as the ‘people's p...

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

Legal action is being taken, said police

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

Was best known as a Punjabi crossover writer who took the re...


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director Vikas Malu asked to join probe

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme