Himachal devastation: Relentless efforts being made to restore crucial roadways, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, August 27

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state is grappling with devastation after recent heavy rainfall and landslide, but relentless efforts were being carried out to restore crucial roadways and other basic amenities.

Temporary roads are swiftly being constructed to facilitate the transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce, minimizing financial losses for farmers, the CM added.

As many as 281 roads, including National Highway 305, were blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre on Sunday.

Besides this, 177 water supply schemes have also been disrupted.

Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered many landslides and cloudbursts in many places. At least 367 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents this year since the onset of monsoon, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

CM Sukhu was speaking at a two-day event as a chief guest on Saturday late evening.

Sukhu expressed confidence in overcoming the state's financial challenges with policy changes and new laws. “We are focusing on resource mobilization and with the cooperation of everyone, the state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-sufficient in the coming 4 years and the most prosperous state in ten years,” he said.

"The state is grappling with devastation, but brave and relentless efforts were being dedicated day and night to restore crucial roadways and other basic amenities," CM Sukhu said.

Highlighting the spirit of governance, the Chief Minister recounted an extraordinary rescue mission led by Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthy. He said, “The duo displayed exceptional resolve by leading the rescue operation of 300 individuals stranded at the treacherous height of 14,000 feet and in minus four-degree temperature at Chandratal Lake.” The CM said that the government was dedicated to promoting education, improving healthcare services and enhancing employment prospects for the state's youth. "He said that the state government has unwavering commitment to delivering quality education and integrating advanced technology into the state's healthcare sector".

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan, senior officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

