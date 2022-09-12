Himachal diary: BJP Mandi MLA Anil Sharma keeps all guessing

BJP legislator from Mandi Anil Sharma seems to be facing a major dilemma as he cannot decide whether to stay put in the saffron party or return to the Congress. Sources said Sharma, son of former Congress stalwart Sukh Ram, is keeping his cards closed to his chest. He is stating that he will decide which party to contest from after seeking the advice of his supporters. Amid speculation of his heading back to the Congress, he had a closed-door meeting with the Chief Minister. He’s left everyone guessing about his plans.

Yajnas for party ticket

With the Assembly elections approaching, panic is obvious among ruling leaders. Some ministers are scared that they will not get party ticket. As such, some of them are seeking divine intervention in the form of yajnas to secure party ticket. Insecurity among ticket seekers!

All eyes on BJP

Lack of acceptance for the newly inducted Congress MLAs in the BJP cadre has stalled the entry of more Congress leaders in the saffron party. Though cases of a few MLAs and prominent leaders are under consideration of the BJP’s central leadership, there is doubt whether the move will yield positive result. The Congress has approved ticket to all sitting MLAs and established leaders at its state-level election committee meeting. With the BJP capable of springing surprises in the run-up to the Assembly poll, all eyes are on the next move of the ruling party which is now treading with caution.

Contributed by Lalit Mohan, Pratibha Chauhan and Ambika Sharma

#Mandi