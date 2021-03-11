Himachal Diary: BJP going the Congress way

The BJP, which was critical of former CM Virbhadra Singh for announcing schools, colleges, SDM offices, public works and irrigation divisions and other projects just ahead of the Assembly elections, seems to be not just emulating the “Raja” but looks that the party has left him far behind in this regard. CM Jai Ram Thakur, during his tours, has been accepting all demands, which are administratively not just unjustified but also financially unviable. It is easy to criticise when in opposition but when in power the BJP is just going the Congress way.

Cong slams PM for ‘disappointing HP’

The fact that PM Narendra Modi did not make any announcement or financial package for the state, which he often refers to as his second home has not just left the Congress but even the BJP disappointed. BJP leaders, who cannot show their disappointment, feel that the Congress has yet again got an issue to hit out at them. “Modi just talks of Himachali cuisine like ‘sepu vadi” and heaps praises on valiant soldiers of Himachal but doesn’t loosen the strings of his exchequer to dole out some benefits to the cash-strapped state,” they argue.

MLA at receiving end

During the Chief Minister’s visit to Nurpur Assembly constituency, a BJP MLA from the district was at the receiving end of the host minister. While the minister was listing demands of his area the CM got busy in a chat with the MLA. This infuriated the minister to an extent that he told the MLA to take her seat and leave the CM alone to listen to his demands.

Officers play musical chairs

Musical chairs are being played in Solan with officials being transferred from one department to another and back to the first after every few weeks. The post of General Manager, District Industries Centre, looks to have become most sought after as four officials have been placed here since January with one of them having been transferred here thrice. This has exposed the indecisiveness of the government as official posts have been reduced to musical chairs. Not only is the work suffering but officials fail to settle for fear of being ousted at the drop of a hat. One wonders whether this is an illustration of the much-trumpeted BJP’s concept of minimum government and maximum governance.