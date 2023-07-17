Himachal Diary: Chyavanprash for immunity?

Will Dabur Chyavanprash nearing expiry help boost the morale and immunity of the police force? At least, that is what the manufacturers feel as they took pride in donating 600 one kilo packs to the Police Department recently. One wondered why the freshly manufactured batch was not distributed if they were so concerned about the health of the force, but disposed of a batch manufactured in December 2021. That it would expire in few weeks made one think whether it was an act of munificence or merely making the most of the stock approaching the expiry date.
Countering misinformation
The local authorities in Kangra region had a hard time countering the misinformation regarding damage due to torrential rains in the region. Many fake videos went around regarding blockage of roads and release of water from dams in the region. The videos spread panic among the residents. Since the fake messages were going viral quickly the officials had tough time explaining people that everything was normal in the region.
Endless delay
In 2020, the state Food and Civil Supplies Department thought of having iris scanning facility in addition to biometric system for PDS consumers at fair price shops. Almost three years later, the plan is yet to see the light of the day. It got delayed at different levels, mainly in tendering. Last heard, it's caught in some litigation. It's the perfect example of how a simple looking task could get delayed endlessly in the government sector.
