Himachal Diary: CM's lost shoe

In the melee at the Congress office on the day of the CLP meeting, a photojournalist lost his shoe. Co-incidentally, Sukhvinder Sukhu also lost his one shoe in the commotion. As luck would have it, the shoe of the photojournalist rolled down the stairs and Sukhu, perhaps thinking it was his, wore it. For some time, he was wearing shoes of different colours, black and blue, caught on camera. It was later that both swapped their lost shoes.

Touching gesture

The gesture of Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to seek blessings of state Congress president Pratibha Singh by touching her feet on the dais before the oath-taking ceremony, has won hearts. Pratibha too responded by blessing and hugging her.

Choosing team a tough task

Aspirants for ministerial berths are going through sleepless nights. The strong contenders were keen that oath should have taken place today along with the CM and Deputy CM but that didn’t happen. Now, there will be intense lobbying for 10 berths in the Cabinet. The CM now faces the arduous task of choosing his team while keeping regional and caste considerations in mind.

Officers in race for plum postings

With CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu taking oath, officers vying to occupy plum posts have started lobbying. Those hailing from Hamirpur or having served there are keen to be part of his staff, several others are exploring all channels to reach out to him. Since a new team will be at helm, the more enterprising ones are also keeping an eye on their competitors to outmanoeuvre them.