Himachal Diary: Outgoing BJP president relieved

The happiness of outgoing BJP state president Suresh Kashyap after the appointment of Rajeev Bindal as the new part chief was more than palpable. No doubt, Bindal on being given the important responsibility was more than elated but Kashyap looked mightily relieved as if a big burden had gone off his head. Kashyap is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from the reserved Shimla Lok Sabha segment and is keen to devote time for campaigning for the parliamentary elections due next year.

Hopefuls vent ire on social media

With BJP appointing its new state president last week, some leaders aspiring for the post in Kangra district were left dejected. While the leaders were quiet about the dejection, some people of Kangra took to social media to vent their ire. Many of them blamed their leaders or MLAs on social media for raw deal being given by both the main parties in the region to post populous district of the state.

Poster war an issue in MC poll

The Congress has made a big issue out of the BJP using the image of PM Narendra Modi in its hoardings for the Shimla MC poll. Rajeev Shukla, Congress in-charge for state, said, “Har jagah Modi hee Modi... What would the PM do in the MC elections?” However, the Congress, too, has used the images of its central leadership in its manifesto and hoardings for the MC elections.

Contributed by Pratibha Chauhan, Lalit Mohan and Subhash Rajta