Himachal Diary: Vikramaditya Singh springs surprise

Many were rather surprised on the open support extended by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on the BJP's stand on Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The statement by the young minister and son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh comes at a time when his party, the Congress, is yet to make its stand clear on the UCC. Even as he supported the UCC, the two-time MLA also hit out at the BJP for raking one or the other such contentious issues with an eye on the elections.

Playing up legacy

Two politicians in the area were in competition to play up their legacy through inheritance. Last week they were busy playing up the legacy they had inherited and showing how they were trying to follow in the footsteps of their fathers. However, there is no dearth of who were demanding that these politicians should perform on their own rather than playing up their inheritance.

Working magic on magician

The famous magician Jadugar Samrat Shankar was in Shimla a few days ago for his magic shows. In one of his shows, the magician touched upon the water woes in Shimla. In an item named 'Water of India', the magician displayed a kettle that never ran out of water. Every time he uttered 'water of India', water poured out of the kettle. Once he said 'Water of Shimla' and the kettle went dry. "Shimla has water issues, so there is no water in the kettle," he said. A couple of days later, though, SJPNL, which manages water supply in the city, shared a video of the magician in which he was seen saying that Shimla's water problem has been resolved ever since the SJPNL took over. Looks like the SJPNL too has a magic wand as it has worked its magic on the famous magician!

Vacant post & addl charge

When Superintendent of Police (SP), Solan, superannuated on June 30, his successor was keenly awaited by all. The state government, however, handed over the charge to his subordinate officer. The development, which is unprecedented, however, did not come as a surprise as the government's past record illustrates the same. When posts of SDM, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner can remain vacant for weeks, the SP's post was no big deal. That it would affect the working of the police department which deals with law and order seems to be no consideration as merely a stop-gap arrangement has been made.