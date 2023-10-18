Himachal educational institutions regulator recommends closure of Indus International University over ‘irregularities’

PTI

Shimla, October 18

The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has recommended to begin the process for closure of Indus International University, Una, after the regulator found several “irregularities” in the functioning of the varsity.

The move by the private educational institutions regulator came after two committees constituted by it said in a report that there is a constant decline in enrolment of students in the university and it is not viable to run the university with such less strength and maintain requisite standards/quality of education.

The committees, which were formed following complaints such as ineligible faculty, underpaid staff, shortage of teachers, faculty with fake degree, among others, inspected the university in August and December last year 2022, said Secretary of the regulatory commission K R Saizal on Wednesday.

“We have written to the state government to conduct an inspection of the university and take appropriate action,” Saizal told PTI.

The report also pointed out a faculty shortage and non-payment of salaries as per the norms. It revealed that only 135 students were admitted in the Indus International University during academic session 2019-20 and 55 students in 2020-21, while the university failed to get any admission in 2021-22.

The university received 166 applications for the session 2022-23 for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the report found.

“In view of position explained herein above, the Commission is of the view that a detailed inspection of the said university may be conducted at the state government level and appropriate orders may be initiated against the university under section 42 of the Indus International University (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2009,” the letter said.

The letter with the subject, ‘Regarding progressive closure of Indus International University, district Una’ recommends appropriate action against the university under section 42 of the parent Act.

Section 42 of the Act provides that in case it appeared to the government that the university has contravened the provisions of the Act, or any directions issued by the government, it can issue a show cause notice for liquidation of the university after following the due process.

When contacted, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said, “The matter has been brought to my knowledge and the state government would take action as per the rules.”

