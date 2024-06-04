Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Chandigarh, June 3

The BJP is ahead of the Congress in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, according early trends.

BJP's candidate from Mandi, actor Kangana Ranaut, is leading, while Union minister Anurag Thakur, seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur seat, is also ahead. Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Kangra seat, Anand Sharma, is trailing and former BJP state president and sitting BJP MP from Shimla seat, Suresh Kashyap, is also leading.

The bypolls were held on June 1, simultaneously with elections to the four Lok Sabha seats. The assembly constituencies where bypolls were held are Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul & Spiti, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar.

09:56 04 Jun BJP Rajinder Rana trails from Sujanpur 09:50 04 Jun BJP leads Rajeev Bhardwaj in Kangra 52,888 Kangana Ranaut in Mandi 14,869 Anurag Thakur in Hamirpur 31,034 Suresh Kashyap in Shimla 19,873 08:04 04 Jun BJP leads in all 4 seats Hamirpur: BJP leading by 3,905 Kangra: BJP leading by 15,534 Mandi: BJP leading by 1,294 Shimla: BJP leading by 4,280 08:04 04 Jun Polling According to officials of the state election department, the Kangra parliamentary seat recorded 67.89 per cent polling, Mandi 73.15 per cent, Hamirpur 71. 56 percent and the Shimla (SC) seat 71.26 percent.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi