Chandigarh, June 3
The BJP is ahead of the Congress in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, according early trends.
BJP's candidate from Mandi, actor Kangana Ranaut, is leading, while Union minister Anurag Thakur, seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur seat, is also ahead. Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Kangra seat, Anand Sharma, is trailing and former BJP state president and sitting BJP MP from Shimla seat, Suresh Kashyap, is also leading.
The bypolls were held on June 1, simultaneously with elections to the four Lok Sabha seats. The assembly constituencies where bypolls were held are Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul & Spiti, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar.
Rajeev Bhardwaj in Kangra 52,888
Kangana Ranaut in Mandi 14,869
Anurag Thakur in Hamirpur 31,034
Suresh Kashyap in Shimla 19,873
Hamirpur: BJP leading by 3,905
Kangra: BJP leading by 15,534
Mandi: BJP leading by 1,294
Shimla: BJP leading by 4,280
According to officials of the state election department, the Kangra parliamentary seat recorded 67.89 per cent polling, Mandi 73.15 per cent, Hamirpur 71. 56 percent and the Shimla (SC) seat 71.26 percent.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh