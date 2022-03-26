Himachal excels in urban livelihoods mission

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 25

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has given Himachal Pradesh the top rank for the third consecutive year for the most successful implementation of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) among 10 states in North East and the Himalayan region.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said here today that the state had been provided an additional grant of Rs 5 crore for achieving the feat. He added under the mission, social and economic development of the urban poor was being done by bringing them together in self-help groups (SHGs). “In 2020-21, 698 SHGs were formed under the mission and revolving funds of Rs 10,000 each were distributed to 635 SHGs. As many as 2,447 beneficiaries were provided skill training and 508 individuals and 145 SHGs were given loans under the self-employment programme,” he said.

Bhardwaj said that 420 SHGs were formed in 2021-22 and revolving funds were distributed to 757 SHGs. “Skill training was provided to 1,777 beneficiaries. Under the self-employment programme, 320 individual loans and 149 self-help groups were given loans. The construction work of two vendor markets is in progress and two additional shelter buildings are being operated,” he added.

He said that under the skill development component, free training and easy loans under the self-employment component were being made available to the beneficiaries through banks at low interest rates. “Besides, shelter buildings were being run in urban bodies for shelterless people. For the uplift of street vendors, a vending plan is being prepared for each urban body,” he said. The department was working tirelessly to maintain its top position next year, too, as far as the mission was concerned, he added.