Himachal facing fund crunch, CM to blame, says MLA

Hamirpur, June 28
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be remembered for rendering the state starved of funds and benefiting his friends and relatives, said Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while addressing election meetings at various villages in the district yesterday.
He said that former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was remembered as the Chief Minister of roads and bridges as his priority was to improve road infrastructure in the state and Shanta Kumar was known as the Chief Minister of water as he installed thousands of tubewells to improve supply to rural areas. He added that Sukhu had financially destabilised state, halting all development.
