Himachal first smokeless state of country: Minister

Shimla, September 16
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg today said Himachal had attained saturation in providing LPG connections as every household in Himachal had been provided with a gas connection.
He said there was not a single house which did not have a LPG connection. “It is because of this that Himachal had become the first smokeless state of the country.
“We had said that every household will be provided free LPG connection under Mukhya Mantri Grahini Suvidha Yojna in 2018 and we have provided over 3.40 lakh gas connection,” said Garg.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin
Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates...
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Sources: Capt wooing at least 10 Congress leaders, including...
Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: Supreme Court to govt
Says Centre can help them choose foreign varsity
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over marital rape pleas
Delhi High Court had delivered split verdict on petitions se...