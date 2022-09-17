Himachal first smokeless state of country: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg today said Himachal had attained saturation in providing LPG connections as every household in Himachal had been provided with a gas connection.

He said there was not a single house which did not have a LPG connection. “It is because of this that Himachal had become the first smokeless state of the country.

“We had said that every household will be provided free LPG connection under Mukhya Mantri Grahini Suvidha Yojna in 2018 and we have provided over 3.40 lakh gas connection,” said Garg.