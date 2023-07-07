Himachal fixes rates for habitable attics; 20,000 to benefit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 6

In a move that will benefit more than 20,000 house owners and realtors as well, the Himachal Pradesh Government has issued a notification for making attics and basements habitable on payment of certain charges.

Even though residents have been allowed to use the basement for living, it will be treated as an independent storey and not over and above than the permissible limit, which could prove to be a dampener for many. Also, the rates for making attics habitable for commercial use, including the real estate, will be 1.6 times the residential charges.

The announcement comes at a time when the already notified Shimla Development Plan (SDP) awaits the Supreme Court’s nod for implementation. The case is listed in the apex court for July 12.

Making attics habitable was a major demand of state residents within the Shimla Planning Area; in most cases, attics were being used for living, even though they were meant to be non-habitable. Now, attics can be sold separately as taking water and electricity connection has become legal.

However, as per the notification, the attic shall be within the maximum permissible height of the building as provided under development plan regulations to ensure there is no clash with the Town and Country Planning norms. The notification has been issued by way of new rules which will be called the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Ninth Amendment) Rules, 2023.

“Wherever a habitable attic is proposed, the height of sloping roof at eaves may vary from 0 to 0.75 metres and the maximum height of ridge at the centre, which shall be flexible subject to maximum permissible height of the building,” the notification reads. In case of habitable attic, only the area with a clear height of 2.1 metre shall be counted towards the floor area ratio (FAR).